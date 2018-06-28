Kildare has the highest rate of employment in foreign owned companies

The Census 2016 figures for Kildare reveal that 18.8 per cent of the total employment in the enterprise sector is in foreign owned companies.

This is the highest rate in the country followed by Cork at 18 per cent and Galway at 17 per cent.

The labour force participation rate in Kildare is 64.1 per cent, the fourth highest rate in the country according to the Census figures. However there is a significant spread around this figure with the highest number labour force participation rate in Sallins at 74.5 per cent and the lowest in Suncroft at 52.3 per cent.

The percentage of people ‘at work’ in 2016 was 88.6 per cent with the highest rate recorded in Straffan at 95.5 per cent and the lowest in Athy at 73.4 per cent.

In 2016 the unemployment rate in Kildare was 11. 4 per cent just below the national average of 12.9 per cent. The distribution of unemployment throughout Kildare is uneven with the lowest rate recorded in Straffanat 4.2 per cent while two areas had an unemployment rate of 20 per cent or greater – Athy at 26.6 per cent and Derrinturn at 21.9 per cent.

The 15 largest firms employed 26.7 per cent of the total Kildare workforce. Commerce – 26.6 per cent and trade and professional services 22.8 per cent are the dominant industries involving Kildare residents. Combined these sectors employ almost 50 per cent of the all workers resident in Kildare.