Kildare Census 2016 profile reveals a rapidly growing population

The Kildare Census 2016 profile, which was presented to the members of Kildare County Council at this month’s meeting on Monday, reveals a rapidly growing population as well as the highest number of young people aged 0 to 24 in the State.

Census 2016 outlines that Kildare has the fifth highest population in the State and that it has experienced a 64.8 per cent increase in its population base since 1996.

Polish nationals are by far the largest non-Irish community living in Kildare making up just under 10 per cent of the population in Kildare.

Kildare has lower than national and regional rates of Travellers. There are 739 Travellers living in Kildare with most of these living in urban areas and the highest rates in the towns of Newbridge and Athy. According to the census this number has reduced by 15 per cent since 2011.

Kildare has the fifth highest number of lone parent families in the State. There are 4,795 lone parent families residing in Kildare with children under 15.

Deprivation levels have remained stable in Kildare between 2011 and 2016. Kildare is the fifth most affluent local authority in the country as it was in 2011. Most deprivation is clustered in the east and south of the county with the most disadvantaged areas within Athy.

Naas has the largest concentration of jobs accounting for 17.5 per cent of all jobs in Kildare, this is followed by Newbridge with 10.4 per cent and Leixlip which accounts for 9.2 per cent of all jobs in Kildare, Maynooth has 8.3 per cent. Kildare town and Athy both account for 3.4 per cent of all jobs in the county.

Kildare has the highest rate of young people aged 0 to 24 years in the State with a young population of 81,517 which represents 36.6 per cent of the total population.

As a result Kildare has high levels of child and youth dependency. Kildare’s child and youth dependent cohort is the 6th highest in the State, meaning those of working age have a relatively greater burden in supporting this young population. Demand for child and youth services is building and set to grow.

The 65 and over age cohort has also rapidly increased in Kildare representing 9 per cent of the total population living in the country.

Home ownership rates in Kildare remain high with the county having the third highest rate of households with a mortgage in the State. The private rented sector is heavily supported by State intervention funding, with a total of 1,193 HAP tenancies in Kildare, 717 households linked to RAS and 2,308 recipients of Rent Supplement, making it the third highest number in the State.

Kildare has a very well educated population with 36.6 per cent of the population have a third level degree or higher.