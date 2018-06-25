South Kildare Local Link route commence evening runs

The new evening services of the local link Newbridge to Athy route have now commenced and will continue every Thursday Friday and Saturday evening on a pilot basis until the end of the year.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon viewed the local link bus in action last week as it brought passengers from the first stop outside Dunnes Stores in Newbridge through Kildare town, Nurney, Kildangan, Kilberry and into Athy.

“The existing route now has additional services every Thursday Friday and Saturday evening departing Newbridge at 20.35 and 23.00 and departing Athy at 19.00 and 21.45. This is a new service and I hope it will benefit those who wish to get out and about in the evenings. As it is a pilot scheme, the more it is used, the better chance it has of being retained.”

The timing of the routes are set to coincide with national train services and for staff at Kildare Village for when they finish work.