Average Kildare house price rises 0.8% in three months

The price of the average three-bed semi in Kildare rose by 0.8% to €268,750 between March and June, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

County Kildare prices rose by 5% in the last 12 months, the REA Average House Price Survey found.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second hand property market in towns and cities countrywide to the close of last week.

“In Newbridge the average cost is €227,000 and the market is buoyant, but there are very few new residential homes due to a lack of services,” said Brian Farrell of REA Brophy Farrell in Newbridge and Naas.

“The second-hand residential market is strong but suffers from lack of supply.

“In Naas it is up 1.1 per cent to €268,000 andthe second-hand market is steady. There has been a significant increase in supply of new residential homes in the last year and sales are strong.”

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €232,441, the Q2 REA Average House Price Survey has found – a rise of 1.5% on the Q1 2018 figure of €229,111.

Overall, the average house price across the country rose by 8% over the past 12 months – indicating that the market is continuing to steady after an 11.3% overall rise in 2017.

The rate of increase in second-hand three-bed semi-detached home prices in Dublin city and county was just 0.8% in the last three months, with prices falling slightly in one suburb.

After rising by 12.5% in 2017, the average price of a second-hand semi-detached house in the capital has increased by just €5,000 so far this year and now stands at €443,000.

The commuter counties continued their recent steady growth with a 1.7% increase in Q2, with the average house now selling for €246,278 – a rise of €4,000 on the first three months of the year.

The country’s major cities outside Dublin recorded a combined Q2 rise of 1.5%, with an average three-bed semi costing €247,500.

The highest increases were seen in the rest of the country’s towns, which experienced a 2% rise in Q2 to an average of €153,094 – up €3,000 in 12 weeks.