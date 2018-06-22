Kildare town's 40th Derby Festival celebrations begin

Kildare town’s 40th Derby Festival celebrations kick off tonight with the the popular Derby Queen competition on Friday, June 22 in Studio One.

Noel Shannon will be compere the event.

The line ups for the outdoor concerts are complete with tribute bands to Guns ‘n’ Roses and Luke Kelly playing on the square on Saturday June 29, and local band The Chapel Hill Gang, and main attraction Rob Strong on Sunday, July 1.

“The parade is the big attraction on Sunday 24 June. There is still time for local clubs and organisations to join in.”

EuroStar Bounces will provide entertainment for families on The Square on Sunday, June 24. Aras Bhríde is holding an arts and photo exhibition during the festival week, and the library will be the venue again this year for poetry ad storytelling on Thursday, June 27.