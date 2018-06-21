New Let's Sign Club at the Hive in Kildare town

A new Let’s Sign Club is starting in the Hive youth club in Kildare town on Fridays from 1pm to 2:30pm to teach young people sign lanuage.

The lessons are free of charge and will be introductory sessions to learn how to communicate through sign language.

A technology programme couses is also coming to the Hive on Fridays at 2pm for 12 to 15 year olds.

For more information contact The Hive on 045 530599.