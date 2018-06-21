New Let's Sign Club at the Hive in Kildare town
Youth club
Katie O’Keeffe, Caitlyn McGannon, perform in Sign Language at the launch of the Kildare Town Youth Club Hub ‘The Hive’ Strategic Plan 2018 - 2021, Thursday, 24th May.
A new Let’s Sign Club is starting in the Hive youth club in Kildare town on Fridays from 1pm to 2:30pm to teach young people sign lanuage.
The lessons are free of charge and will be introductory sessions to learn how to communicate through sign language.
A technology programme couses is also coming to the Hive on Fridays at 2pm for 12 to 15 year olds.
For more information contact The Hive on 045 530599.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on