Celebration of Creativity for Children and Young People at Kildare Town Library

Cruinniu na nÓg - the National Celebration of Creativity for Children and Young People will take place at Kildare town Library on Saturday, June 23 from 10am to 4pm.

Come along for a family fun day celebrating creativity.

Featuring storytelling and song with Musical Tots, a Gruffalo Puppet Show with No Strings Attached puppetry and face painting.

Dave’s Jungle will also be here again so you can meet awesome wild creatures in the library and on the big screen. The library will also be launching the Summer Stars reading programme.

Cruinniu na nÓg promises to have something for all.

It is a free event and everyone is welcome to attend.