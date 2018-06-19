KCC purchase nine houses in Athy

Kildare Count Council Housing Department has recently purchased nine units in the Corran Ard Housing Estate in Athy.

Eight of the vacant houses, purchased by the council for social housing, had been vandalised in the estate last summer.

The turnaround time on the houses can not be estimated at present due to the works required to upgrade them.

In addition to the purchase of these nine units the council is currently progressing the purchase of five other properties in the Athy area and actively seeking units to purchase across the county.