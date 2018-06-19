Water Sports Hub consultation meeting to be held in Athy

A consultation meeting on developing a Water Sports Hub along the Athy Waterway will take place on Wednesday 27 June at 8pm in the Church of Ireland Centre, Carlow Road at Athy Enterprise Centre.

All are welcome to attend and to have a say in the process.

The proposed hub is part of the redevelopment of the Dominican lands which include the new library at the former Church.

The new plans also include 25 sheltered houses, an eco park, the water centre and the Blue Way.

READ MORE: New library opens in Athy