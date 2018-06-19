Record turnout for Kildare town's Thoroughbred Run 2018

There was a record turn out for this year’s Thoroughbred Run which took place in Kildare town on Sunday.

According to local organiser and cllr Suzanne Doyle it was a great success.

“There was throngs of people in town, it was all made possible through co operation of a host of voluntary groups in town and much patience of residents for traffic disruption,” she said.

“We had wonderful running conditions on the day, with great entertainment and food in Square after the race. There was not a ham roll left in Southwells. The dunking tank dunked myself, Mark Stafford and a number of Daddy’s so that was also a big hit. So much so we are bringing it back next Sunday for Derby parade, where we will have the Old Bog Cottage with fire lighting in the hearth, sheep sheared and lambs bottled fed & boards out for a bit of set dancing. Local groups are bringing picnics to Square and taking part in a nostalgia themed table event with prizes for best themed table, for example one residents associations are doing a Peig Saors table and another Great Gatsby.”

Anyone interested can contact Suzanne in 087 9521232 or Mary on 086 1737145.

See next week's Leader for a full page of pictures.