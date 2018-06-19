Tender for Kildangan Bridge works due

Kildare County Council’s Roads Project Team updated the members of Athy Municipal District on the €450k upgrade works for Kildangan Bridge at this month’s meeting, held on Monday, June 18.

Members heard that KCC are engaging with Irish Rail and a draft licence has been issued.

Following an examination of this by the council and their insurers and an agreement of the licence conditions, the tender process for the new works will commence.

The bridge has been a major concern for residents for years.

To help highlight the issue 230 children walked across the bridge in protest in June 2016.

Last October councillors approved the Part 8 for the footpath scheme of the upgrade works at this month's area meeting, which was held in October 2017.

Members heard that the footpaths will extend towards the school and provide safe pedestrian access over the bridge.

The members were also told that a new design for the bridge needs to be satisfy Irish Rail and be sympathetic to the area and the historic makeup of the bridge.