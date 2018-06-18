Pedestrian crossing call for Monasterevin’s Cowpasture Road

A call has been made for a pedestrian crossing at Cowpasture Road in Monasterevin given the recent completion of the footpath there.

Cllr Mark Wall tabled a motion for the crossing at this week’s Athy Municipal District Meeting which was held earlier today, Monday, June 18 to link Hopkins Haven to the town.

The meeting heard that the crossing will be dependent on the developer of the nearby Brocan Wood estate carrying out the works in compliance with planning conditions.

Cllr Wall requested that KCC also get behind the crossing as this is a dangerous junction used by lots of families with buggies. The council agreed to review it.