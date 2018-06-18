Public drinking 'blight' in Athy to be reviewed

There has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in Athy due to people drinking during the day down by the River Barrow in Athy.

This is according to local Cllr Thomas Redmond who has called for a review of the alcohol bye laws in the Athy Municipal District at this month's meeting, which was held earlier today on Monday, June 18.

“People are ripping up the fines and not paying them and the number of old, young, middle aged people, women, drinking cans of beers by the river down here is a serious issue,” he said explaining that the current bye laws are inadequate and not enforced.

“We picked up thousands of cans during and after the recent clean up in the area.”

Cllr Mark Wall suppported the motion adding that once the redevlopment of Emily Square takes place public drinking will have to be addressed.

Cllr Aoife Breslin and Cllr Martin Miley were also in favour of the review.

“It is one of the biggest blights we have in Athy,” cllr Breslin said. The meeting heard that after discussions with some of the Joint Policing Committees it has been suggested that individual town alcohol bye-laws be replaced by a county wide bye-law with the relevant towns named.

It also allows the members the opportunity to list any other towns they consider would benefit from the introduction of Alcohol bye-laws.

The meeting heard that at present the towns that have Alcohol bye-laws in the Athy Municipal District are Athy and Castledermot.

It was proposed to add Monasterevin in as one of the towns and to bring the draft bye-laws before members in the September/October meeting so that they can go on display for public consultation .