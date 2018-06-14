Celbridge winner of the All Ireland Spelling Bee

Charlotte Stevens from Celbridge has been announced as the winner of the All-Ireland Eason Spelling Bee Final.

The much-anticipated final took place in The Helix in Dublin and Charlotte from Primrose Hill National School in Kildare took home the top prize with her impressive spelling of, Irrespective.

The 12 -year-old will now receive a collection of books for her school library to the value of €7,500 and she will receive a grand prize of books worth €500, plus the prestigious title of the 2018 Eason Spelling Bee champion.

Speaking about her win, the 6th class student said; “I love reading and I’m really delighted to have won the competition!”.

Charlotte went up against extremely talented bees from Munster, Ulster and Connacht.

Brendan Corbett, Group Head of Marketing at Eason, said; “We are really proud to conclude the eighthyear of the Eason Spelling Bee competition today and huge congratulations to Charlotte on the win and to all who participated in the competition this year. Throughout the year we have seen huge talent from the students across Ireland and we would like to thank the teachers, students, schools andparents for once again contributing to and supporting the competition.”