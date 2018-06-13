Kildare judge declines to grant safety order as domestic violence threshold not reached

The case of a woman who was seeking a safety order against her husband, who she claimed "beats her when he wants to", was struck out at Athy District Court.

The couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons and who share four children, came before Judge Bernadette Owens on Tuesday, June 12, last.

The wife alleged in court that her husband demeans her regularly and he often beats her.

She said the last time was when her youngest child, who is now one, was four months old. She said he calls her fat and no longer attractive, adding that he "bought her".

"He runs me down and then he spends our money from welfare on himself," she said. "I am scared of him - he doesn't respect me."

The husband denied the allegations, telling the court that he was defending himself.

"She punched me and dragged me by my shirt," he said. "She bit my thumb in her mouth - I had to do something to get it back."

Judge Owens said that clearly the marriage was under some strain but she was not satisfied the threshold of domestic violence had been reached. She advised the couple to go to the Legal Aid Board in Newbridge.