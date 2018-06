A road at the junction with the Old Green Road and Lourdesville in Kildare town is to be closed, temporarily for works.

The closure is required to facilitate the laying of a new watermain

Kildare County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, intends to close the local road between July 23 and August 3.

Traffic will be diverted via Shraud Road (R401), Station Road (R415) Lourdesville and vise-versa.