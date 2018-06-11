Four Kildare Schools chosen in pilot Creative Schools scheme

Four Kildare Schools chosen to participate in pilot Creative Schools scheme from September 2018.

The chosen schools in Kildare are Scoil Mhichil Naofa in Athy, Scoil An Linbh Íosa in Prosperous, Scoil Mhuire Junior School in Newbridge and Two Mile House National School in Naas.

The pilot scheme puts the arts and creativity at the heart of children and young people’s lives.

Deanne Hoyle of Scoil Mhichil Naofa in Athy said:

“Being selected for this programme will help us to develop the arts and creativity at the heart of children's and young people's lives and create new ways of working that reinforce the impact of creativity on our students' learning, development and well-being. It will also help us develop our own, effective, creative arts plan.”

Chosen from over 400 applicants, schools chosen to take part in the programme include primary schools, secondary schools, Youthreach centres, special schools, DEIS schools, co-educational schools, rural, urban, single-sex and Irish-language medium schools. Work will begin in September 2018 and run through to the end of the school year in 2019.

In their application, schools had to explain how their participation would support learning and development in the arts and creativity, their capacity to engage as a school and their plans for ensuring that children and young people play an active role in developing, implementing and evaluating their work as a Creative School. Through the programme, the Arts Council is engaging with children and young people across the country enabling their creativity and linking them in with the arts and creative infrastructure in their locality and nationally.