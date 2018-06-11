Minister to visit Athy over Coca Cola job losses

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys will visit Athy next Thursday following the announcement of the Coca Cola job loses in the town recently.

Speaking ahead of the meeting Kildare South TD Martin Heydon said, the Minister Humphreys has agreed to come to Athy and see at first hand the economic and employment situation in Athy and the greater south Kildare area along with the challenges faced in the region.

The Minister who will be joined in her delegation by senior officials from IDA and Enterprise Ireland, will receive a brief on the employment situation in South Kildare as well as meeting with representatives of local business presently operating in the area.

Deputy Heydon has also invited senior officials from Kildare County Council, Kildare South TD's, the local Athy Cllr's and representatives of the Kildare Local Enterprise Office to attend and engage with the delegation.

Coca-Cola announced that Athy International Concentrates will close on a phased basis from September 2018 to December 2019 last May with the loss of 82 jobs.

Following a review of concentrate manufacturing, employees were told that it is proposing the transfer of production from its Athy International Concentrates plant to Ballina Beverages in Co Mayo.

"This is a unique opportunity for us to have a focused meeting on the employment landscape in South Kildare, to hear from some of those who run business and employ people in the area and for us to examine additional key supports needed. We also will discuss what more can be done to help South Kildare attract big business and employers to the area" Heydon concluded.