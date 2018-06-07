Kildare performers take center stage at Bloom

Kildare took centre stage at Bloom this year which was held over the June bank holiday weekend with some exceptionally talented performers from Midlands Drama School.

Special guest performers illuminated Bloom each day with music, dance and performing arts. From harp to hip hop, violins to vocals and contemporary dance to poetry recitals.

Performers from Carbury and Edenderry representing Midlands Drama School were Holly Bhattacharya (11) with a dramatic contemporary dance, Abigale Murphy (11) with a sensational performance from the hit show Annie and Megan Murrin (13) with her captivating rendition of 'Pure Imagination', Rebecca Martin (14) wowed visitors to Bloom on Friday with her beautiful voice and Isabelle Lyons (11) had everyone in awe with an energetic Hip Hop Dance.

The troupe from Midlands Drama School performed throughout the weekend to rapturous applause and highlights included meeting President Higgins, An Taoiseach, The RTE Supergarden cast and crew and a whole host of dignitaries and stars attending the RTE live show and Garden Party.

Meanwhile sisters Sofia Diadiajeva (10) and Diana Diadiajeva (6) from Edenderry scooped the overall prize for 'Solus Brighest at Bloom' last weekend.

Solus Brightest at Bloom is a nod to Ladies Day but is all-inclusive. It was open to ladies, gentlemen, children, people of all abilities and sunny dispositions of all ages. It was not about fashion but more about luminosity, brightness and light.

The final was held at Bord Bia’s Bloom on Bank Holiday Monday June 4 at 2pm when the yellow carpet was rolled out at Enable Ireland’s Beyond Boundaries Garden in association with Solus light bulbs. The prize for the girls was a helicopter ride over the beautiful Cooley Peninsula followed by a VIP lunch.

Finalists received tickets to Bloom and a hamper of goodies from Solus at the final. Last year's winner Sophie McCormack Kennedy (5) returned to Bloom with her mum Emma and Grandmother to hand over her crown and her smile lit up the whole show.

Enable Ireland’s ‘Beyond Boundaries’ Garden in association with Solus Light Bulbs was designed by Belfast-based designer, Linda McKeown and inspired by a mission to maximise independence, choice and inclusion for the 5,500 children and adults with disabilities using Enable Ireland services across Ireland. It features smooth, flowing pathways, a ‘living wall’ and raised beds allowing for easy access for gardeners whether they are standing or sitting, young or older. Glass wind chimes combined with lush, scented planting helps to create an inclusive sensory experience enjoyable to all.

Bord Bia’s Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening, food and family festival, took place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin from Thursday 31st May – Monday 4th June.