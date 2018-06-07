Thoroughbred run in Kildare town seeks volunteers

A call has been made for volunteers to support this years Thoroughbred Run in Kildare town due to a record number of participants.

The four race run will take place on Father’s Day, Sunday June 17 next at 9.30am.

“We have a record number of participants and will require a lot of help to run successfully,” said organiser Cllr Suzanne Doyle.

“This is a not for profit event where all the proceeds are invested in local voluntary organisations. Each volunteer can nominate the local voluntary organisation of their choice and a contribution to this club will be made from proceeds.”

All offers of help will be much appreciated, the following are typical of work required; Stewarding on routes there are four races beginning at 9.30am

Registration prior to race handing out race numbers for time chipping.

Stewards for Market Square as all participants are being offered food from Sq and entertainment on Square.

Water Stations on Course will require 12 people in all and may suit one club to take responsibility for this work, would be complete by lunch.

“The long term weather forecast looks good which should make this a great event, would appreciate it if you could commit some time to this community project and if you are not available if you could circulate to friends and family that would be marvelous,” she added.

Contact Suzanne on 087 9521232/ sdoylemcc@gmail.com