Kildare County Show is back in Athy for Father’s day

Kildare County Show is back this June for Father's day in Athy and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Last year the show recorded the biggest attendance ever at the show grounds in Athy. The show office will be located at 21 Emily Square, Athy for 2018 and it will open two weeks prior to the show.

The Barley ‘n’ Beer craft beer exhibition returns in association with Minch Malt and there will be a number of locally produced craft beers, made from locally sourced products. The show committee has also announced a new food fair marquee as well as the return of the ‘Kildare Enterprise’ marquee, which will feature 35 to 40 local businesses ranging from artisan foods to arts and crafts.

The hugely popular Lego exhibition is back for this years Kildare County show and it will be run in conjunction with Brick.ie, located in the GAA centre.

This year includes a intricate models of Heuston Station, the Custom House and lots more.

According to Kildare County Show organisers there will be lots of fantastic LEGO models on display as well as the brick pit, offering something for 'the big kids and the small'.

It is described by organisers as a great family day out.

Enjoy the hunt chase,craft beer tent, dog show, Live music, children's entertainment KIDZONE, Lego display, trade stands, bubble soccer, pets corner, vintage tractors and cars, cattle breeds display, world war display, crafts and lots lots more.

The Committee would like to say a big thank you to everyone that passed through the gates for the 2017 Show.

A special thank you is also extended by organisers to everyone that volunteered, to the sponsors, to the residents of McDonald Drive and Shanrath, for their continued support and to Athy RFC, Athy GAA, Athy AFC and Athy Tennis Club.

You can contact the office on 087-7436028.