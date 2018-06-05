Hopkins festival launch in Monasterevin for this July

The Monasterevin Hopkins Society Summer Festival will take place this year on Friday July 27 and Saturday, July 28 next.

Organisers launched a packed programme on Friday which includes singers, lecturers and of course poets to celebrate the life and work of Gerald Manley Hopkins.

The festival kicks off at 4pm on the Friday with an art exhibition at Mercy Convent on Drogheda Street called Artists for Peace which will include works by Jean Ryan Hakizmana and local artists.

It will run until July 29.

The opening concert will take place at 8pm in Moore Abbey Baronial Hall.

On the Saturday, Gail McConnell from Queens University will deliver a lecture entitled 'Hopkins and Irish Poetry'.

This year poet, writer and literary critic Dr Arthur Broomfield from Ballyfin in Laois will deliver a poetry reading at 2.30pm in Monasterevin House. He will be joined by John F Deane, who will also deliver a lecture entitled 'Hopkins: Becoming Jesus' at 1.30pm and Gail McConnell.

At 3pm there will be a discussion on 'My Favourite Hopkins Poem' and at 3.30pm the festival will close.

The Hopkins Scoicety was established in Monasterevin in 1989.

In 1990, the society commissioned James McKenna, sculptor, to sculpt a Hopkins monument.

In 1991 the parish made availble the current Hopkins Garden in which to locate to monument.

In subsequent years trees were planted in the memory of deceased lecturers, poets who had given talks or had read their poetry at the society's annual festival, and members of the society, family members and friends and benefactors.