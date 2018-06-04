Spate of shed raids in Kildare
Over €4k worth of tools stolen
Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after a spate of shed break-ins locally.
A shed in Booleigh in Athy was broken into between 29 May and 3 June last and €1,400 worth of tools were taken including a paint sprayer.
A farm shed was raided overnight on May 30 last in Gorteen in Nurney and €2,000 worth of tools were taken between 12am and 5pm the following day.
The tools included a hedge strimmer, drills and saws.
On the same night a shed at Fontstown upper in Athy was raided and €1,300 worth of tools and diesel were stolen.
Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.
