Man robbed and assaulted in Athy
€1,500 stolen
Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a man was robbed at knifepoint by two masked men in a car park in Athy on Saturday, June 2 at 1.10am.
The injured party was walking to his car on Leinster Street when he was approached by the two men who were wearing balaclavas.
One had a knife and the other a hammer and they demanded money.
They threw him to the ground and made off with €1,500 in cash.
He was not injured.
Both were described as being from the area with local accents.
One was five ft six with a blue jacket and the other was six foot. Gardai are currently surveiling the CCTVfootage from the area.
