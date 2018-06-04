Man robbed and assaulted in Athy

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a man was robbed at knifepoint by two masked men in a car park in Athy on Saturday, June 2 at 1.10am.

The injured party was walking to his car on Leinster Street when he was approached by the two men who were wearing balaclavas.

One had a knife and the other a hammer and they demanded money.

They threw him to the ground and made off with €1,500 in cash.

He was not injured.

Both were described as being from the area with local accents.

One was five ft six with a blue jacket and the other was six foot. Gardai are currently surveiling the CCTVfootage from the area.