Disadvantaged communities in Kildare to receive €148,000

Over €148,000 will be provided to disadvantaged communities in rural and urban areas in Kildare through the Community Enhancement Programme.

Typical enhancements under the Community Enhancement Programme could include the renovation of community centres, community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces, CCTV equipment and energy efficiency projects

“This new scheme will provide funding to communities to enhance facilities in disadvantaged areas. Some of the funding is ring-fenced for smaller projects, from lawnmowers and IT equipment to minor renovations in buildings," said Kildare south TD Martin Heydon.

"It also provides funding to contribute to larger projects in disadvantaged areas. This programme helps support important work by communities across Kildare.

The funding is provided to Kildare County Council and applications for funding can be made to the Local Community Development Committee who will decide on projects in a manner consistent with the Local Economic and Community Plan.

The Community Enhancement Programme builds on and replaces the Communities Facilities Scheme and the RAPID programme that were launched last year by the Department.

The amalgamated scheme has been put in place following consultation with the 33 Local Community Development Committees across the country. An increased level of funding has been provided to each area.

“Last year Kildare received €64,500 under the RAPID Scheme so today’s allocation represents a significant increase on 2017.”

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday 30 July 2018.