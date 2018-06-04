Great turnout for Triathy in Athy
Triathlon
Competitors before the start of TriAthy Pic Bryan Keane
The 12th Edition of TriAthy took place on Saturday 2June 2018.
There was a great turn out for the four endurance races which include a Barrow river swim, a run and and a cycle around Athy.
Triathlon enthusiasts from all over the country take part every year in what has become a staple event for the town. This year the weather was on their side although some may have found it a little too hot at times.
For more pictures and result times go to Triathy.ie
