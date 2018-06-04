Kildare school scoops Highly Commended award for Bloom garden

North Kildare Educate Together National School (NKETNS) has scooped an award for its garden exhibit at Bord Bia’s Bloom,

The Celbridge school’s parent gardening group created a Postcard Garden for this year’s Bloom festival, which takes place in the Phoenix Park over the June bank holiday weekend from 31 May until 4 June. Last year’s event attracted more than 100,000 visitors.

It’s the first time the school’s parent gardening group has applied for one of Bloom’s coveted Postcard Garden plots (3m x 2m) where amateur gardeners can showcase their club or locality.

The NKETNS garden, entitled “Growing while Learning, Learning while Growing”, is all about the importance of the natural world for children’s education, personal development and well-being.

“Being in nature engages the senses, sparks curiosity and inspires creativity,” said Terri O’Brien, one of the NKETNS parent volunteers who help students from Junior Infants through to 6th class to grow flowers and vegetables.

“In our increasingly digital world it’s more important than ever that schools strive to keep their young students in touch with nature, and gardening is a great way to do that“, she added.

NKETNS Principal Rita Galvin said the school is “thrilled to have had our parent gardening group's Postcard Garden application accepted by Bloom. The children and staff are very excited as gardening with our pupils has always been a wonderful feature of the school and fits in with our philosophy of holistic education.”

The volunteer gardeners worked hard to bring their garden design to life with help from the pupils and parents, who have shown tremendous support for the project through a fundraising bake sale, along with our primary sponsor, Coonan Morgan Solicitors. The gardening group would also like to acknowledge Treeline Ltd., Tully Nurseries Ltd, Cuprinol, Homebase, The Orchard and Derrybeg Farm.