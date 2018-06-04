KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: warm and sunny

Today warm and sunny with highs of 24 or 25 degrees in hottest places according to Met Eireann.

Early morning fog clearing quickly, then warm and sunny again today with highs of up to 25 degrees in places. Coastal areas will be cooler due to sea-breezes. Slight risk of thundery showers breaking out across more northern parts during the afternoon /evening.

Tonight will be dry overnight with localised mist and fog patches. Lows of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow there will be Little change; warm and sunny with highs of 24 or 25 degrees in hottest places. Risk of thunder breaking out later in the day across the midlands.