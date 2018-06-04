Deaths in Kildare June bank holiday weekend 2018

The death has occurred of Jim The Gilly COLLINS

Millstone House, Kilcullen, Kildare

Collins Jim, The Gilly, Millstone House, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, June 3rd 2018, at The Beacon Hospital, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Nuala, his adored daughters Deirdre, Maeve and Fiona, their partners Conor, Ben and James, his much treasured granddaughters, Ellie, Grace, Lucy and Alice and his dearest brother John.

Reposing at home from 5pm to 8pm Monday, June 4th. Funeral Mass at The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, at 1pm on Tuesday, June 5th. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen. House private on Tuesday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to Support The Valley Park, Kilcullen. Donation box in church.

May Jim Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Gerry (Thomas) MCGARRY Leixlip, Kildare / Claremorris, Mayo

McGARRY (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ardroe, Claremorris, Co. Mayo) June 2nd 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Gerry (Thomas), beloved husband of Bernadette and dear father of Jason, Sinéad and Gerard and a devoted grandfather to Holly, Victoria, Kacy, Tadhg, Millie and Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Audi, daughters-in-law Hanna and Pauline, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Monday evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Laurance (Larry) KELLY Donode, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Kelly Laurance (Larry), Donode, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. June 2nd 2018. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Vincent, Kevin and Ronan. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughters in law Lorraine, Aisling and Katie, grandchildren Amy, Emma, Lauryn, Kenny, Sophie and Summer, brothers John and Vincent, sisters Margaret, Tess and Kathleen, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Monday from 1 o’c to 7 o’c, with prayers at 7 o’c. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research. Donations boxes at the church.

The death has occurred of Lily MULLALLY (née Vaughan) Eyrefield, Curragh, Kildare

Mullally Lily (nee Vaughan) Eyrefield, Curragh, Co. Kildare June 2nd 2018. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Breda, Mary and the excellent staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Nick. Sadly missed by her loving son Nicki, daughters Anita and Liz son-in-law John, Aunt Kathleen, sister Evey sisters-in-law Eilish and Mai brother-in-law Seamus, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and her great companions in the nursing home.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Monday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass. Funeral after Mass to St. Conleth's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kay PURFIELD (née Hanlon) “Dorea”, Rathfeigh, Tara, Meath / The Curragh, Kildare

"Dorea", Rathfeigh, Tara, Co. Meath and formerly of The Curragh, Co. Kildare. 3rd June 2018, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at James Connolly Memorial Hospital Dublin. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother to John, Kevin, Marie and Oonagh and grandmother to Eoin, Patrick and Andrew. Beloved grandmother of the late Bernard and Robert. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother John, sister in law Mable, sons in law Niall and Richard, daughter in law Denise, nieces and nephews, many relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal on Wednesday, 6th June, 2018 to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Rathfeigh, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Matthew REILLY Pacelli Road, Naas, Kildare / Newbridge, KildarePacelli Road, Naas, and formerly of Roseberry, Newbridge.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of the staff of Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and father of the late Matthew. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Sharon and Carol, sons Robert and Michael, sister Eileen, brothers Sean and Paddy, sons-in-law Brian and Seamus, daughters-in-law Rachel and Olivia, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins' Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Monday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.20am arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

"May He Rest In Peace"