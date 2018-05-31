St Paul's upgrade is another step further along claims Kildare TD

According to Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin the design for new school for St Paul’s in Monasterevin has been completed.

Deputy O’ Loughlin met with the Department of Education and Skills earlier this week where they discussed St Paul's School in Monasterevin.

“I had a great meeting with Department Officials and they provided me with updates to the new school building for St Paul's. They confirmed that the design process is finished and signed off on; it currently stands at pre- qualification stage which normally takes 8-10 weeks.

"Officials also advised me that the tender process will begin before pre-qualification is finished and it is hoped that tender will be selected in the next coming weeks.”

“This is welcoming news for the school as they have been waiting 16 years for the new building. The Department feels they will deliver the new school before the end of quarter 3, 2019 which is positive news for all involved.”