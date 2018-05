Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a premises was raided in the Acorn Business Park near Rathangan overnight on May 23 at 5pm until 9am the following morning.

The intruders gained access after they cut the perimeter fencing around the premises and entered the building.

Gardai are looking at CCTV images from the raid.

If you have any information on the raid contact 045 527730.