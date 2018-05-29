Athy has 380 active HAP tenancies

Athy Municipal District accounts for 23 per cent of the Kildare active HAP — Housing Assistance Payment — tenancies.

The total number of active HAP tenancies in Athy Municipal District is 380 as of April 2018, while Athy MD accounts for 39 per cent of all single HAP tenancies in the county.

Members of the Municipal District were informed of this at last weeks meeting.

The meeting heard that there is an acute shortage of properties to rent in Kildare and at the time of the meeting there were 25 properites listed in Kildare with 17 of these in the Athy, Castledermot and Monasterevin areas.

Cllr Mark Wall said that HAP is not working because the message out there is that landlords won’t take on HAP tenants.

“People think that their names will be taken off the housing list if they go into the HAP scheme,”he said.

“HAP is not working,” he stressed.