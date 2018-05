Gardai in Kildare town are investigating an overnight raid on a warehouse full of Tommy Hilfiger clothes at the weekend.

The warehouse in the Whiteland Industrial Estate was broken into between Friday, May 25 at 5pm and Saturday,May 26 at 11.50am.

Gardai believe that somebody knew that the Tommy Hilfiger clothes were in there and they are currently looking at the CCTV footage from the incident.