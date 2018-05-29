Shed raiders disturbed in Monasterevin

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after homeowners distrubered an intruder who had raided their shed at Lughill in Monasterevin on May 25, between 9am and 11am,

The homeowner returned to find all the contents of the shed out on the lawn including a lawnmower, strimmer and copper cylinder.

Gardai believe the intruder was about to take the items when the homeowner return distrubing the raid.

If you have any information contact 045 527731