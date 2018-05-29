International soccer match dedicated to late Kildare photographer, Adrian Melia

An International friendly soccer match dedicated to the late Leinster Leader sports photographer Adrian Melia will take place this Saturday, June 2, at 8pm, at the Aviva Stadium Lansdowne Road.

The match, Ireland v USA, in recognition for his contribution to Irish soccer.

The programme will be dedicated to Adrian and there will be a minutes silence in his honour.

The match will be recorded and broadcast later the same evening at 10.30pm on RTE2 for those that can't make it.