Man accused of running crystal meth lab from his residence in Kilcock

A bail application for a man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, May 22 on allegations of the possession of cannabis and crystal meth for sale or supply was refused.

Pawel Krakowezyyk with an address listed as Apt 18 Rye River Walk, The Square, Kilcock came to the attention of gardai on 17 May, 2018 after a search was carried out at his home.

The court heard that €1600 worth of cannabis and over €5000 worth of crystal meth were found by gardai after a warrant to search the premises was obtained and a search was carried out.

The court heard garda evidence that there was an alleged crystal meth lab found on the premises.

“What did you see like a science lab?” Judge Zaidan said to which the reply was 'yes'. The court was told that crystal meth is considered to be a more dangerous drug than heroin and it can kill.

The Polish national has one child and an estranged wife who live nearby.

He has been living in Ireland for the past 13 years and the past five years at his Kilcock address. His wife and child were in court. His wife offered to put up a €1,000 bail bond but gardai argued that the defendant was a flight risk and the allegations were too serious for bail.

Judge Zaidan refused the application and remanded him in custody until the next sitting of Kilcock court.