Athy man asked to be jailed for nine months to get his head straight

A father-of-one found in possession of €480 worth of cannabis herb for sale or supply asked to be jailed for nine months at Athy district court on Tuesday to get his 'head straight'.

Craig McConville with an address listed as 8 Flinter's Close, Athy was found to be in possession of the cannabis after a search was carried out at his home on January 22, 2018 last.

The court heard that the cannabis was found in a shoe box. He made a full admission and later tested positive for cannabis herb. He has 14 previous convictions.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the defendant was young when he first came before him.

"Are you going to stop doing drugs now," Judge Zaidan asked.

The defendant said that he wants to 'start a fresh'.

"I want all my charges to be dealt with and be done with it- I want to start a fresh. I am back up in November for eight charges of sale and supply. I need to go into prison to get my head straight - I need nine months inside."

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the request was very unusual as ninen months is a ‘big sentence’ but added that he would take a lenient approach when his case comes up in November as a result.

He sentenced him to nine months.