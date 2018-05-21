€6 million budget for Athy's Dominican redevelopment

The budget to redevelop the former Dominican lands in Athy next to the new library has been approved at €6.09 million.

Athy municipal members were informed at this month’s council meeting held earlier today.

While the timeframe for the appointment of the design team is next month and a Part 8 will be presented to Athy municipal district members this autumn, subject to approval.

Commencement on site for the 25 social housing units as well as a proposed eco park and Blueway visitors centre will begin in 2019 for completion in late 2020.