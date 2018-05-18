River Cottage’s Gill Meller to cook up a wood-fired feast in Athy

The River Cottage is synonymous with rustic food of exceptional quality and on Saturday June 2, chef Gill Meller will make his third trip to The Green Barn at Burtown House and Gardens in Athy.

Meller will cook a wood fired feast using the bounty of this Kildare gem’s kitchen gardens, tunnels, fields and hedge groves, whilst working with some excellent local organic suppliers of meat, poultry and fish.

Meller has been a key part of the River Cottage team for the past 11 years and is an inspiring and creative chef, who understands the importance of using only the very best seasonal organic produce, mirroring the ethos of The Green Barn.

Author of the award-winning Gather, his fantastic debut solo cookbook published to much acclaim last year, as well as overseeing the delivery of the acclaimed River Cottage cookbooks, Gill is part of the popular River Cottage Channel 4 series, cooking alongside Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall. He regularly teaches at Park Farm, home of River Cottage HQ, the smallholding and cookery school that produces many of its own ingredients in a simple and respectful way, following an organic model.

A big advocate for simple, seasonal cookery and making the most of ingredients and the natural qualities they possess, Gill Meller has designed his special Green Barn feast menu in the same vein as his River Cottage creations – a reflection of his surroundings, taking inspiration from the landscape, locality, and the amazing farmers, growers and fishermen that produce the ingredients he uses.

His wood fired June feast menu uses ingredients from The Green Barn’s own garden, selected in consultation with kitchen gardener Dermot Carey, who at Burtown has been continuing his extraordinary track record in building and transforming some of Ireland’s best restaurant kitchen gardens.

To book a table, email info@burtownhouse.ie, call The Green Barn on +353 (59) 8623865 or book online here.