44 more Special Needs Assistants for Kildare

An additional 44 SNAs will be allocated to Kildare primary and post primary schools in September as part of an increase of 800 nationally.

This will bring the total number of SNAs to 629 locally, with 400 in primary schools, 118 in post primary and 111 in special schools around Kildare.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon said the aim of this Government is to ensure that children with special educational needs can be supported to fully participate in schools and fulfil their potential.

“ Special Needs Assistants play a key role in ensuring this and I would like to firstly take this opportunity to pay credit to the fantastic work that they do in schools across Kildare.”

Last July the government committed to allocating up to 1,000 SNA’s to meet increasing demand.

Following on from the latest allocation, there will be a total of 15,000 Special Needs Assistants working in our schools around the country.