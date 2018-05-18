Kildare communities urged to apply for €15m rural funding

Some €15 million in funding will be available for rural towns and villages across Ireland through the 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Last year funding of €416,000 in town and village renewal was granted for five towns and villages in Kildare.

Over the next 15 months, up to 200 towns and villages throughout the country- including Kildare - will benefit from funding under the scheme, which will be made available through Local Authorities to support rural regeneration.

The scheme is specifically targeted at rural towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon is urging Kildare communities to apply.

“This funding will benefit up to 200 towns and villages right across Ireland including here in Kildare,” he said.

“Towns and villages in Kildare have benefitted from significant grants through the Renewal Scheme in the past. The Ballymore Eustace proposal prepared by the town’s active Community Development Association was to fund a 5km looped walking trail at Golden Falls to make greater use of the wonderful amenities and natural beauty in that area.

“Narraghmore Development Association to redevelop the former hardware store in the village to create a space for use by the community as a form of country market and community shop with space for other uses such as a men’s shed and theatre.

“Monasterevin Community Centre Ltd to refurbish the community centre (CYMS HALL) to provide additional accommodation to serve as a multi-purpose facility to accommodate digital/ business hub/ meeting rooms, training, back stage facility and a visitors centre. This is part 1 of a 4 part project which will add value and accelerate the growth of all types of business’ in the town of Monasterevin.

“The Athy funding was to go towards a CCTV scheme managed by Athy Enterprise Centre to enhance safety in the town.

“The towns and villages of rural Ireland are the heart and soul of our rural communities and it is crucial that we revitalise these areas. This is a great opportunity for other Towns and Villages to get their own proposals progressed and funded.