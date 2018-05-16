Jockeys launch Curragh and Dublin Coach partnership

The Curragh Racecourse will continue its partnership with Dublin Coach which has opened the Curragh up to over 30 pick-up points across Ireland.

Jockeys Kevin Manning, Billy Lee and Wayne Lordan were on hand to try out the new service.

The service is available on all race days with enhanced services on feature race days which includes scheduled services from Burgh Quay and the Red Cow Luas. Dublin Coach also offers a shuttle service from Kildare Village to the Curragh on feature race days.

Derek McGrath CEO of The Curragh Racecourse said: “Our partnership with one of Ireland's leading transport companies, Dublin Coach, now means that we can offer luxury return transport to and from The Curragh locally and from over 20 other key locations nationwide.”

Return coach prices to the Curragh start from just €4 per person and admission to the Curragh with return coach starts at just €19 per person. Tickets must be pre-booked online 72 hours in advance.

John O’Sullivan owner of Dublin Coach said: ““Dublin Coach is delighted to continue its partnership with The Curragh Racecourse in 2018. We wish The Curragh the very best of luck and every success for the upcoming season.”