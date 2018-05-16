BREAKING: Kildare teacher has been released from Chinese jail

Two Irish teachers, one of whom is from Kildare, have been freed in China, after spending more than a week in detention after a visa mix up has been sorted.

Following an investigation by authorities in China, both women have been released.

They have not been deported, and remain in Beijing today.

The Leader understands that they will return to work next week.

The teacher is from west Kildare and is among 11 people, including a woman from Offaly, who were all arrested over visa issues just over a week ago.

The Kildare woman, who is in her twenties, was teaching on a working visa in a Beijing school but ran into trouble when she took up a second job at an unlicensed private school.

It’s understood she took the job in good faith although Chinese police are known for raids on schools that may hire foreign teachers through illegal means.

The two Irish ladies took up the extra tuition hours not realising that the school was not licensed.

They were jailed for just over one week before being released last night.

Kildare South TD Fiona O'Loughlin who confirmed their release confirmed that the teachers will not be deported in what may be the 'first of it's kind' as working illegally is cited as one of the biggest reasons for deportation from China.

However in this case the girls are not being deported and the Leader understands they will both be allowed return to work.