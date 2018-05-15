Kildare cancer survivor gives thanks

Local cancer survivor Stephanie Powell, the face of the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day campaign this year, has thanked the people of Kildare for their generosity as total funds raised for cancer patients have reached over €3m.

With more funds still to be banked the Society is hopeful of reaching its target of €4m over the coming weeks to ensure it can provide critical services for those in need.

Last year the Society saw increased demand for services and had 1.3m interactions with people affected by cancer. The Society receives just 2 per cent of it’s funding from the State and needs to raise one fifth of its income through Daffodil Day donations alone to meet the growing demand for support.

This will include funding the Night Nursing service locally, which delivered 209 nights of care in Kildare last year. It will also help support those recently affected by CervicalCheck controversy through the provision of counselling and support on the Cancer Nurseline.

Stephanie Powell credits funds raised on Daffodil Day with supporting her through her own cancer experience. She said, “Five years ago I could never have imagined I’d get involved in something like this. But in 2011 I was told I had breast cancer. After that I realised just how important fundraising days like this are. Without people like you taking part in Daffodil Day I might have a very different story to tell. I am so grateful to be alive and here to be part of my grandchildren’s lives. I genuinely believe that’s down to cancer research, which is funded by people like you supporting Daffodil Day. Whether you sold daffodils on the street, held a coffee morning or fundraised at work, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Daffodil Day, the Society’s longest running collection day in the country, was proudly supported by Boots Ireland. Colleagues in all 86 stores around Ireland got involved by holding cyclathons, bake sales and raffles to raise funds.