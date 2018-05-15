€3k worth of velux windows stolen from a house in Newbridge

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses after €3k worth of velux windows were stolen from a new build in Newbridge between 8pm on May 12 and 7am on May 14.

The house is under construction in Barrestowwn and five velux windows were taken from inside the premises over the weekend.

The windows were brand new and still in their boxes. Also taken were five kits to install the windows.

If you have any information on this crime contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.