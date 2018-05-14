Boilers stolen in Newbridge

Kildare gardai are investigating after two boilers were stolen from two houses under construction in Newbridge overnight on May 9 from 6pm to 6pm on May 10.

The houses were beside each other in an estate called The Paddocks.

According to gardai entry was gained through a back door which was damaged and the boiler tank was taken. Gardai believe the incidents are related.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730 if you have any information about this crime.