Man assaulted in Rathangan while soccer training
Received repeated blows to the back of his head
Kildare gardai are investigating after a man was assaulted in an unprovoked attack while training at Rathangan soccer pitch on May 11, 2018 at 7pm.
The injured party was training when the suspect ran on to the pitch and started to punch him repeatedly to the back of his head.
The suspect is known to gardai.
The injured party was taken to hospital and received two staples to his head.
