Athy and Newbridge to benefit from new Flood relief plans

Kildare will benefit from a ten-year €1 billion Programme of Investment in Flood Relief Measures.

According to Kildare South TD Martin Heydon, 118 new flood relief schemes were announced in Athlone last week which include measures for Athy, Castledermot, Newbridge and Suncroft.

The Flood Risk Management Plans published allows the Government to build on significant investment on previous flood defence schemes around the country.

Deputy Martin Heydon said: “This is great news for people in Newbridge, Athy, Castledermot and Suncroft. I’m delighted to see the Government have listened to the people here in Kildare and a plan for flood relief schemes has been announced for these areas. The measures proposed for Castledermot and Suncroft can be carried out under Minor Works with the remaining schemes awaiting funding decisions.

A new website, www.floodinfo.ie has been launched where people can view the community risk and measures in place and now proposed to tackle flood risk in Newbridge and Athy, as well as the rest of the country.

"This map and plan viewer website is another important resource, to support planning, emergency response planning, and to empower people and communities to plan and respond to flood risk," he added.