Athy man jailed for no insurance

An Athy man who was before Athy District Court for driving with no insurance was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for four years on Tuesday, May 8.

William Connors (37), with an address listed as 11 Moatview, Athy came to the attention of gardai on 18 May 2017 at Fontstown Upper, Athy while driving suspiciously.

He was driving without insurance, motor tax or NCT. His vehicle was seized. He is currently in custody on another matter.

He has one previous conviction for no insurance. He has three young children.

He was disqualified from driving for four years.