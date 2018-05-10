Kildare town residents highlight their concerns over Magee Barracks plans

The Concerned Residents of Kildare town will lodge a submission on the development of Magee Barracks to An Bord Pleanala this week.

A meeting was held on Wednesday night, May 2 in the Educate Together School where the draft submission prepared by David Mulcahy was first presented.

The submission will highlight that there are serious concerns with the proposed development of 264 dwellings, a neighbourhood centre, three retail units, a cafe and childcare facility at the former Magee Barracks in Kildare town.

It states that the proposed development’s over emphasis on residential development will “push Kildare town further down the line of being a commuter town serving Dublin City”.

It adds that the vision for the former barracks places a strong emphasis on cultural and community facilities that they claim is currently lacking. It also highlights traffic concerns and states that the proposed development has not taken into consideration how future occupants of the proposed dwellings will be catered for in terms of education provision. It notes that residents fully support the development however they stress to the Bord that this must have a significant positive impact on the town and local economy.